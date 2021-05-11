New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday requested President Ram Nath Kovind to take effective steps to immediately stop the "unprecedented post-poll violence" committed by "TMC activists and Jihadists" in West Bengal.

In a letter written by VHP working president advocate Alok Kumar, the Parishad said the post-poll violence in West Bengal reminds of "the direct action of Muslim League."

"Unfortunately, soon after the election results in West Bengal, the whole country is concerned about the violence that the ruling TMC's activists and jihadists have carried out there. During the election campaign, Mamata Banerjee had threatened that the Central Security Forces are only (in West Bengal) till the election and after that, she'll have to see everything," said VHP.

Alleging that the post-poll violence was pre-planned, Alok Kumar said,"Uncontrolled statewide violence in West Bengal is pre-planned and the police and administration seem to have been told to keep ignoring it. The judicious citizens of West Bengal have been handed over to the rioters. All this reminds me of the direct action of the Muslim League."

"The rioters be identified without delay, investigations completed, challans filed and the guilty expeditiously punished through Fast Track Courts. The riot-affected people be rehabilitated and compensated by the government for the loss of their life and property," VHP requested the President to book the culprits through Fast Track Courts.

Violence has been reported in several parts of West Bengal after the results of the assembly elections were declared on May 2. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that nine of its party workers have been killed in the post-poll violence. However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is denying the allegations.

On May 7, A four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs had visited the Diamond Harbour area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district to assess the ground situation amid the reports of post-poll violence in the state.

The team had interacted with locals and assessed the property vandalism in those areas. (ANI)

