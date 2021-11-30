New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday welcomed the Uttarakhand government's decision to scrap the Chardham Devsthanam Board, saying it is in line with Hindu sentiments and the spirit of the Constitution of India.

They were reacting to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's announcement that his government had decided to withdraw the Chardham Devasthanam Board Act after studying "all aspects of the issue".

Chardham priests had been demanding scrapping of the board ever since it was set up in 2019, saying it was an infringement of their traditional rights over the temples.

The VHP had supported their demand.

"The Vishva Hindu Parishad welcomes the decision to scrap the Chardham Devsthanam Board Act by the government of Uttarakhand under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami," the saffron outfit said in a statement.

"This decision is in accordance with the Hindu sentiments and the spirit of the Indian Constitution, mandating that the governments shall not interfere in religious affairs," it added.

The VHP said its 'Kendriya Margdarshak Mandal' at its meeting in Haridwar in April had called upon all the state governments to return Hindu temples and other religious institutions to the Hindu society.

"The then chief minister of Uttarakhand had also visited the meeting and the seers had conveyed this to him," it added.

While welcoming the Uttarakhand government's decision to scrap Chardham Devasthanam Board, the VHP said that it will continue its campaign for "liberating" Hindu temples from government control in other states.

"It is our cardinal belief that the Hindu temples should be returned to and run by the Hindu Samaj in a transparent manner with the participation of all sections of Hindu society. Also, the money and properties donated to or belonging to the Hindu temples shall be utilised for Hindu causes only," the saffron outfit added.

