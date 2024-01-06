Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 6 (ANI): The 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS 2024) promises to be a spectacle of innovation and cultural immersion, set to unfold from January 10-12 at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. With a capacity exceeding 18,000 delegates, the summit prepares to impress with a plethora of enhancements, including the first-ever use of anamorphic projection technology in the summit.

For the first time, the Mahatma Mandir will be transformed by India's largest anamorphic projection facility, creating an immersive visual experience for attendees. A dedicated command and control centre will ensure seamless event operation, while eight entry gates, RFID verification points, and clear signage will simplify navigation.

Also Read | Mahadev App Case: ED Acting at Behest of Its Political Masters, Alleges Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

Two exclusive studio facilities will host insightful interactions with CEOs and industry leaders, and 34 country lounges alongside Prime Minister and Chief Minister lounges will facilitate international connections. For the first time, two studio facilities have been set up for exclusive interactions with distinguished CEOs and industry leaders. This time, along with the Prime Minister and Chief Minister lounges, 34 country lounges have also been created.

Adequate facilities including lounges and meeting rooms have been set up for B2G and B2B meetings to be held parallel to the summit. More than 40 departments of the Gujarat Government and the Government of India will participate in this meeting. More than 2500 meetings have been recorded so far for B2G and B2B meetings.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra To Hold Dialogue With People on Eco Inequalities, Caste Census and Unemployment, Says Mallikarjun Kharge.

VGGS 2024 isn't just about business; it's a vibrant celebration of Gujarat's rich culture and history. 23 welcome arches adorned with cultural motifs, captivating Kutch mirror clay panels as selfie points, and vibrant wall art depicting traditional themes will transport visitors to the heart of Gujarat. Handicraft stalls showcasing exquisite Patola, Ajrakh, Kutch embroidery, and lacquer art will offer a glimpse into the state's artistic brilliance and provide authentic souvenirs.

With 12 seminar halls (both permanent and temporary), the summit will host a diverse range of 50 seminars, covering everything from departmental themes to state and country-specific discussions. The amphitheatre, bathed in the warm glow of natural-toned lamps, will provide the perfect setting for cultural performances. Spacious and separate dining areas, along with help desks, book stalls, a press briefing room, and a media lounge, ensure the comfort and convenience of all guests.

Adequate sanitation facilities have been developed at the venue for the convenience of the guests. Every possible effort has been made to reduce the carbon footprint during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

Moreover, an integrated command and control centre has been set up to run the entire program smoothly. Also, two landline numbers (079 - 23240000/40001) and one mobile number (9227807700) with an international calling facility have been declared as emergency numbers and widely circulated to the visitors and all concerned.

This 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit promises to be a landmark event, blending cutting-edge technology with heartwarming cultural celebrations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)