India News | Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference Positions South Gujarat as Engine of State's Economic Development

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): A Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for the South Gujarat region held at AURO University, Surat on May 1-2 was positioned as a landmark event that aimed to bridge regional aspirations with global ambitions.

As a strategic platform for economic activation, the two-day conference culminated in 2,792 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and proposed investments totalling Rs 3.53 Lakh crore.

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The VGRC focus area covered the complete districts of Bharuch, Dang, Navsari, Surat, Tapi, and Valsad. The event witnessed a massive turnout, reflecting the immense investor interest in the South Gujarat region. With registrations of over 20,000 national and international delegates and participation from over 150 international representatives from 27 countries, the VGRC (South Gujarat) reflected the expanding global footprint of Gujarat.

For this edition, Japan, Singapore, Rwanda, and Ukraine served as partner countries. They were supported by prestigious Partner Organisations -- the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), Trade Representation of the Russian Federation, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) in India, and Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).

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Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel inaugurated the Regional Conference on May 1. Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat Harsh Sanghavi addressed the gathering during the inaugural session. The dignitaries who attended the inaugural day included Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil.

Foreign delegates who participated in the session included Keiichi ONO, Ambassador of Japan to India; Simon Wong, High Commissioner of Singapore to India; Oleksandr Polishchuk, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to India; Jacqueline Mukangira, High Commissioner of Rwanda to India; and Lalatiana Accouche, High Commissioner of Seychelles to India.

Industrial stalwarts and other attendees on the first day included Nirmal Minda, President- ASSOCHAM; Nobuo Okochi, Managing Executive Officer, Nippon Steel Corporation; Dilip Oommen, CEO, AM/NS India; Savjibhai Dholakiya (Padmashri), Chairman, Hari Krishna Exports; Nilesh Mandlewala (Padmashri), Founder & President, Donate Life; Mathurbhai Savani (Padmashri), Chairman, Kiran Hospitals; and Yazdi Karanjiya (Padmashri), Teacher, Author, and Actor.

On May2 , Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilisers, J P. Nadda, attended the event and gave the address at the valedictory session.

Alongside the conference, the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Exhibition (VGRE) spanning across 12,000 sq. m. was organised from May 1-5. It featured over 300 exhibitors across key sectors such as Engineering, Agriculture, Gems & Jewellery, Textiles, Renewable Energy, MSME and Startups, showcasing their products, technologies, and solutions to participants from across India and overseas. The exhibition witnessed a footfall of over 70,000 visitors from May 1-May 5.

A key highlight was the Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet (RBSM). During the RBSM, more than 1,210 MoUs were signed, and over Rs 580 crore worth of business inquiries were generated for exports. This platform translated dialogue into tangible opportunities, facilitating over 4,200 structured business-to-business (B2B) meetings directly connecting 59 international buyers with more than 1,200 Gujarat-based sellers.

Through the Udyami Mela held as part of the VGRE, in-principle approval letters totalling Rs 300+ crore were issued. Banks also issued sanction letters valued at more than Rs 1,650 crore to MSME entrepreneurs. Furthermore, over 200 ZED certifications were issued to MSME units by QCI and 100+ artisan cards were issued to strengthen competitiveness and recognise local craftsmanship. As part of the valedictory session on May 2, 10 awards were handed out. These included eight to MSMEs and two to artisans.

At the exhibition, which showcased South Gujarat's unique agricultural and artisanal heritage to international delegates, total sales touched nearly Rs 38 lakh. Of this, women entrepreneurs sponsored by the Gujarat Women Economic Development Corporation did business of nearly Rs 14 lakh.

The Mango Festival, a first at the VGRE, witnessed sales touching nearly Rs 8 lakh, while artisans sponsored by iNDEXTc managed to sell goods worth over Rs 5.55 lakh. Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company-promoted Sakhi Mandal sold products worth a bit over Rs 5 lakh, while Tribal Haat managed to do sales of Rs 5.31 lakh.

Global visitors gained first-hand insights into the region's prowess through industrial visits to units specialising in lab-grown diamonds, food processing, and textiles. By combining regional strength with a global vision, the Regional Conference in Surat has enhanced the positioning of South Gujarat as one of the engines for further economic development of the state. (ANI)

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