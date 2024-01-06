Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 6 (ANI): As the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 is around the corner, Gandhinagar is gearing up for an unprecedented security operation. The summit, scheduled from January 9-12, will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi and dignitaries from across the globe descend upon the state capital. To ensure their safety and the smooth running of the event, a robust security apparatus has been put in place, covering the Mahatma Mandir, the Exhibition Centre, and Gift City, Gandhinagar.

"Preparations for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit have been done completely by the police. All arrangements for the summit have been made in six parts. The summit will be organised in different places, and we have prepared accordingly for that. An ADG rank official will supervise everything related to the summit..." said Virendra Singh Yadav, DIG, Gandhinagar Range.

The diversion of various routes has been provided for traffic regulation throughout the program.

Under which the release has been published. According to the notification, the road from Nana Chiloda to Vaishnodevi and from Jandal to Apollo Circle on the Ahmedabad Ring Road has been restricted for heavy vehicles. Diversion from Nana Chiloda to Sector-30 Circle to K-7 Uvarsad to Balapir Dargah, apart from Apollo Circle and Tapovan Circle to Jandal Circle to Uvarsad Village to Wavol Village K-7 to Sector-30 Circle to Bade Chiloda, heavy vehicles arrived. A notification has been issued to use road numbers 1 to 7 for internal diversion in Gandhinagar and 'B' and 'C' roads have been reserved for the movement of dignitaries visiting the Mahatma Temple.

The entire area has been divided into six zones, each under the watchful eye of dedicated police personnel. Over 5,500 officers, including ADGPs, IGPs, SPs, Dy.SPs, and inspectors, will be deployed, alongside 100 commandos, 21 front squads, and specialized units like QRT and BDDS. To ensure seamless communication, a dedicated frequency channel has been established, and separate control rooms with CCTV monitoring will be operational at all key locations. Coordination between Ahmedabad City and Gandhinagar District police has been tightened through control rooms and repeaters.

3D mapping using drones has been conducted at all venues, and a comprehensive network of CCTV cameras, including PTZ and Z cameras, will keep a watchful eye on every movement. Entry and exit points will be monitored by cameras, and an RFID-based system is being implemented for authorized access and vehicle parking.

To navigate the expected surge in traffic, diversions have been planned. Heavy vehicles will be rerouted away from key roads like the Ahmedabad Ring Road, and internal routes within Gandhinagar will be designated for specific purposes. Roads 'B' and 'C' will be reserved for dignitaries visiting the Mahatma Temple.

The Gandhinagar District Police has meticulously planned every aspect of the operation, ensuring the summit's smooth and peaceful conclusion. (ANI)

