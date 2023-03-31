New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral S N Ghormade on Friday superannuated after more than 39 years of service to the Navy.

During his tenure as vice chief of the Navy, he "significantly contributed towards creation and sustenance of combat-ready, credible, cohesive and future-proof Navy", the ministry of defence said in a statement.

He focused on integrated planning, innovation, indigenisation, adopting emerging technologies in capital acquisition, infrastructure development and optimisation of allocated fiscal resources, it said.

He also worked on a roadmap for theaterisation of the armed forces with an emphasis on tri-service synergy, jointmantship, and integrated planning, it said.

The Navy has been at the forefront of 'Aatmanirbharta' and the flag officer has given impetus to the 'Aatmanirbhar' initiatives with dedicated efforts to encourage Indian industry along with the DRDO, the statement said.

"Sustained impetus on indigenisation has resulted in a continuous increase in indigenous content in the Naval ships. Indian Navy has also effectively utilised 'Make' and 'iDEX' routes to achieve the objective of self-reliance by involving greater participation of Indian industrial eco-system including the private sector," the statement said.

"Under his supervision, the Indian Navy laid the foundation for the induction of more than 75 game-changer technologies/products through SPRINT challenges that were launched by the prime minister during the Swavlamban seminar; to be inducted by August 15, 2023," it said.

During his tenure, the Navy has ploughed back more than two-thirds of the capital budget towards the Indian economy by processing from indigenous sources, 41 out of 43 ships and submarines for Indian Navy are being constructed in Indian Shipyards, the ministry said.

Many other schemes of innovation, indigenisation, technological advancements, capability enhancements and research and development projects with the DRDO, DPSU, and industries were progressed along with various infrastructure projects thus contributing towards combat efficiency during his illustrious tenure, it said.

His tenure also saw the allocation of the highest budget approvals with highest AoNs (Acceptance of Necessity), conclusion of shipbuilding contracts, SPRINT and IDEX projects, impetus to indigenisation schemes, highest expenditure in capital works, and push to infrastructure projects, the statement said.

Under his supervision, the first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant was commissioned on September 2, 2022, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the historical milestone of the maiden landing of LCA (Navy) on the flight deck of INS Vikrant at sea completed on March 6, it said.

This has amply demonstrated India's capability to design, develop, construct, and operate an indigenous aircraft carrier, with an indigenous fighter aircraft, it added.

