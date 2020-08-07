New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu expressed deep anguish at the Air India Express accident in Kozhikode on Friday evening.

The flight from Dubai skidded off the runway and broke up into two while landing at the Karipur airport. At least 16 on board the flight have died, according to police.

"Deeply anguished by the loss of lives in the tragic air mishap at Kozhikode airport," the vice president's secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

"My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their dear ones in the crash & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

