Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, addressed the faculty and students of the National Judicial Academy in Bhopal, raising concerns about the state of the nation's institutions and democracy.

In his address, Dhankhar highlighted the ongoing debate surrounding the basic structure doctrine, pointing out the tendency to question foundational principles while ignoring deeper structural issues. He said, "The basic structure doctrine debate reflects our institutional tendency to question foundations while ignoring structural cracks. We are a country where iconic status is accorded on parameters that are baffling. We don't scrutinise or probe. And that reputation becomes a serious cause of concern because we label someone without proper analysis. Time for us to give it up. We can't allow others to calibrate us."

He also expressed worry about the erosion of high standards set by the Constituent Assembly. "The high standards set by the Constituent Assembly are today compromised. How can we allow, in the temples of democracy, disturbance and disruption? That means public representatives are not mindful of their Constitutional ordinance. How can national interest be overtaken by partisan concerns? How can a confrontationalist stance--often of an irretrievable nature--show the exit door to consensus?"

In closing, Dhankhar urged everyone to recognise the risks of derailing parliamentary institutions, stressing the importance of maintaining their sanctity. "I urge all, through this platform, to be cognizant of the alarmingly worrisome potential and dangers inherent in such kinds of derailments and the undermining of the sanctity of parliamentary institutions. To sacrilege such institutions is to taint and tarnish democracy, indicating a lack of commitment to national development. Time for us to be together, to get a reprieve from this malady. I am in a diagnostic clinic of the highest order."

Earlier, he also planted a sapling in memory of his late mother, Kesari Devi, at the premises of the National Judicial Academy in today. (ANI)

