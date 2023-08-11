New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the road accident on the Bavla–Bagodara highway in Ahmedabad.

A total of 10 people, including five women and three children, were killed earlier today after their vehicle rammed into a truck that was parked at the roadside due to a puncture. The Ahmedabad-bound vehicle was carrying a total of 23 people out of which 10 died while two people have sustained serious injuries.

According to Ahmedabad SP Amit N Vasava, "Today in the daytime, an incident took place in which a truck was parked at the roadside due to puncture and a vehicle was going to Ahmedabad from Rajkot and the passengers travelling in the vehicle belong to Kheda village... The vehicle collided with the truck parked by the roadside which led to the death of passengers. A total of 10 people have died including five females, two males and three children."

The police officer said that an investigation into the matter is underway and RTO and NHAI are also involved in it.

Taking note of the tragic incident, Vice President said that he is deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the accident.

Posting on social media X (formerly Twitter), Vice President Dhankhar said, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in a tragic road accident on the Bavla–Bagodara highway in Ahmedabad. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of those who have been injured." (ANI)

