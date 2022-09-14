New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday lauded the government's efforts for promoting innovation and entrepreneurship and said that India is on the rise and respect for the country and its citizens has risen globally.

Addressing a gathering after conferring the 16th BML Munjal Awards in New Delhi on Tuesday, the Vice President lauded the path-breaking changes in the development framework in recent years that have led to congenial and conducive eco-system for enhanced investment and financial inflows in commerce and industry.

Mentioning that India was a leading economy in the world before the advent of colonial rule, the Dhankhar expressed confidence that "We are certainly now on way to regaining our glorious past. Indian talent is second to none in the world and emphasised the need to provide the budding entrepreneurs with an enabling ecosystem for growth and development."

Dhankhar further said that the media should highlight the achievements and many positive stories of Indian entrepreneurs that would inspire the bright minds in the country.

The Awards instituted in memory of the late Dr Brijmohan Lall Munjal, Padma Bhushan Awardee and the founder of the Hero Group, recognise and honour the organisations that have stood out for their excellent Human resources.

Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman, Hero Enterprise, Pawan Kant Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, jury members, awardees and other dignitaries attended the event. (ANI)

