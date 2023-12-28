Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 27 (ANI): Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday released a special postal cover to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of legal luminary late Justice Konda Madhav Reddy at a college in Hyderabad.

The programme was presided over by Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lt Governor of Puducherry.

Also Read | Air Canada Slapped With Rs 81 Lakh Fine as Passenger With Spastic Cerebral Palsy Forced to Drag Himself off Plane.

Late Justice Konda Madhav Reddy served as the Governor of Maharashtra and Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh and Mumbai High Court.

Speaking at the occasion, the Vice President hailed the service of the late justice and said that the central message of Justice Reddy's life was an inclusive society.

Also Read | Gas Cylinder Price Cuts in Rajasthan: LPG Cylinder for Rs 450 for BPL and Ujjwala Beneficiaries From January 1, Announce CM Bhajan Lal Sharma.

"He among his peers is remembered as a soft-spoken, thoughtful, contemplative, reasonable and fair with an innate sense of justice and thorough with facts and the law. He was ever open to the other point of view, something we all need to imbibe. The central message of late Justice Konda Madhav Reddy's life was inclusive society. We must live by values and create values. He lived what he believed in and founded several educational, social and cultural organizations," he said.

The VP further said that the late Justice took inspiration from those who were before him and encouraged young lawyers to work to their full potential.

"He was a contributor to several important judgments that shaped Indian history and discourse. I resonate with Justice Reddy on a personal level not only because of his association with the judiciary but also as someone who did not forget his roots. A son of the soil, Justice Reddy remained a cultivator in his native village, Dharmasagar, until the end. As a Kisan putra (farmer's son) myself, I am inspired by Justice Reddy's efforts to alleviate rural struggles through his judgements. He gave a voice to those who were believed to be voiceless, he helped those who are the providers of Bharat i.e the Kisans of our Bharat," he added.

Dhankhar also said that as India approaches its centenary year, the people of the country must remember the ideals advocated and emphasized by Justice Reddy - service, justice and compassion, as these must form the bedrock of an inclusive society and a vibrant democracy.

"We are living in Amrit Kaal. The world is witnessing India's progress across domains, the outcomes of which are impacting the lives of one-sixth of humanity - that is our Bharat. This is our Gaurav Kaal- for we are laying the firm foundations for a developed Bharat, to reclaim the glory that had made ours the leading nation for many centuries," he added.

The Vice President also said that It is soothing to note that all three organs - the Judiciary, the Executive and the Legislature are performing commendably and catalyzing the unprecedented rise of the country.

Speaking about the judiciary, Dhankhar said that the legal landscape of the country has been undergoing a great affirmative change in recent months, which will have a tremendous positive impact on its progress, and on the welfare of one-sixth of humanity. "During the past decade, significant strides have been made in the judicial system, emphasizing digitalization through the e-Courts Project and the National Judicial Data Grid. These have not only enhanced transparency and accessibility, but have resulted in a reduction in the pendency of cases. Major legal reforms included the establishment of Commercial Courts and amendments to arbitration laws, aiming at faster dispute resolution. Initiatives like National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) have been taken to strengthen legal aid mechanisms for the underprivileged sections of society, ensuring access to justice for all," he added.

What is further noteworthy is that under the current Chief Justice of India, the Supreme Court has taken several critical steps including bringing justice to people in their own language, he said, adding that the SC has gone paperless, and even the Courts (including advocates) are performing paperless.

"99 per cent of the District Courts are connected to the respective High Courts, and the High Courts are moving towards a paperless ecosystem," he said.

He further said that the new laws -- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act -- have unshackled Indian Criminal Justice system from colonial legacy while keeping the focus on justice rather than punishment. It is a monumental and revolutionary change that the Bhartiya Dand Sanhita has now become the Nyaya Sanhita.

"The passing of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam by Parliament was another just landmark in our legal landscape. This law marks a long-overdue measure that will give women their rightful space in our democracy, and amplify the voice of one-half of our society," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)