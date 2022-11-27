New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will present the Shilp Guru and National Awards to artisans for their contribution to Indian handicraft on Monday.

The Ministry of Textiles will be organizing Shilp Guru and National Awards to master craftpersons for the year 2017, 2018 and 2019 on Monday.

Also Read | MCD Elections 2022: AAP Opened Massage Centre in Tihar Jail, Made Rapist Into Therapist, Says BJP Chief JP Nadda.

According to the Ministry of Textiles, due to the pandemic, the awards for the last three years are being conferred together.

"The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar will be the Chief Guest of the award ceremony. The Union Minister of Textiles, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal will preside over the function. Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Minister of State for Railways and Textiles will be the Guest of Honour at the event," the Ministry of Textiles said in a statement.

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi Says 'Launch of 'Vikram-S' Heralded New Era for Private Space Sector in India'.

The Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicraft) has been implementing the scheme of National Awards for master craftspersons since 1965 and Shilp Guru Awards was introduced in 2002.

These Awards are being conferred every year to legendary master craftspersons of handicraft whose work and dedication have contributed not only to the preservation of the rich and diverse craft heritage of the country but also to the resurgence of the handicraft sector as a whole.

The main objective is to give recognition to outstanding craftspersons in the handicraft sector. The awardees represent almost all states and UTs of the country, as well as different craft styles of different locations.

The Handicraft Sector plays a significant and important role in the country's economy. It provides employment to a vast segment of craftsperson in rural and semi-urban areas and generates substantial foreign exchange for the country while preserving its cultural heritage.

The Handicraft sector continues to contribute substantially to employment generation and exports. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)