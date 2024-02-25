New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be on a one-day visit to Aizawl, Mizoram, on February 26 during which he will be the Chief Guest at the 18th convocation of Mizoram University.

The Vice-President will also address the Ninth Mizoram Legislative Assembly at Aizawl during his visit.

He will also visit Raj Bhavan, Aizawl.

The Mizoram Legislative Assembly has 40 members and the state went to the polls last year.

