New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday wished the people on the eve of the New Year-2021.

Conveying his warm greetings and best wishes to all citizens as before stepping into the New Year 2021", Naidu said: "New Year is an occasion we all look forward to. It is an occasion that reinforces our spirit of optimism, of hope and bonhomie. Let us welcome the New Year with this spirit of hope as we bid goodbye to a year that has taught us many life lessons through one of the most disruptive pandemics in recent memory."

"Let us fervently hope that we shall overcome the challenges with grit, confidence, solidarity and resilience. Let 2021 usher in a more healthy, happy and harmonious planet than last year," the Vice President added.

Asking everyone to welcome 2021 with new enthusiasm and positivity amid the COVID-19 outbreak, he said: "Let us enter the New Year with renewed commitment and hope to fight and defeat this pandemic. With vaccine likely to be available anytime soon, let us welcome 2021 with new enthusiasm and positivity."

"As the Vedic seers had prayed 2000 years ago, let us hope that we hear auspicious news, view pleasant things and spend our lives meaningfully and peacefully in the coming year," he added. (ANI)

