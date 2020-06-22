New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday extended greetings for the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, saying due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people have to be content with a modest celebration this year.

In his message, he said the Rath Yatra is the most revered and much awaited festival of Odisha.

The yatra depicts the annual journey of Lord Jagannath, who is considered to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Naidu said.

The Rath Yatra festival in the coastal town of Puri in Odisha will start on Tuesday.

The splendour and grandeur of the Rath Yatra festival and the magnificence of the 'Rath' or the chariot, is truly unparalleled, he said.

Naidu said as India and the world continue to fight a relentless battle against the spread of COVID-19, "we have resorted to celebrating almost all of our traditional festivals at home".

"Under these circumstances, we have to be content with a modest celebration this year. May the pious and noble ideals associated with Rath Yatra enrich our lives with peace and harmony," the vice president said.

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed holding of historic Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra at Puri with certain conditions.

