Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 1 (ANI): Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be on a one-day visit to Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. During the visit, he will deliver the fourth P Parameswaran Memorial Lecture organised by Bharatheeya Vicharakendram, a release said.

On Saturday, Dhankhar delivered his keynote address as Chief Guest at the Colloquium organised by the India International Arbitration Centre (IIAC) at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.

Dhankhar said on Saturday he "arbitral process in our country is just an additional burden to the normal hierarchical mechanism of adjudication".

"Arbitrators play as much critical a role as members of the bar associated with the arbitral process. Surprisingly, there is, I'm saying it with utmost restraint, absolute tight-fist control of a segment of a category that is involved with arbitral process determination. This tight-fist control emanates out of judicial feats. And if we examine it on an objective platform, it is excruciatingly painful. This country has rich human resources in every facet. Oceanography, maritime, aviation, infrastructure and whatnot. The disputes are relatable to the experience, which is sectoral. Unfortunately, we have taken in this country a very myopic view of arbitration as if it is adjudication. It is much beyond adjudication. It is not conventional adjudication as historically evaluated globally," the Vice President's Secretariat said in a release.

Emphasising the need for the participation of domain experts in arbitration, Dhankhar underlined, "A former Chief Justice of this country......did make an observation, "Process has become an old boys' club". He was referring to retired judges' participation in the arbitral process. I should not be misunderstood even for a moment. Retired judges of this country are assets to the arbitral process. They lend credibility to us. I know some of the former chief justices and judges being absolutely appreciated globally for international commercial arbitration......But there are areas where the arbitral tribunal needs to be supplemented by experts in the field of oceanography, in aviation, in infrastructure". (ANI)

