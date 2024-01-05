New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar addressed the NCC Republic Day Camp 2024, inspiring cadets to become "leaders of tomorrow" and contribute to India's rise as a global leader by 2047.

"I am confident that you all will continue to work with the same enthusiasm, valour, and dedication to make our Bharat, a larger democracy, a truly developed nation, and a world leader by 2047," said Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

He praised the NCC for instilling values like punctuality, resilience, and loyalty, shaping cadets into "active, productive citizens" and the nation's "most valuable human resource."

"Dear cadets, you embody the youth's dynamism and reflect NCC's instilled discipline. You all are leaders of tomorrow and are the most vital stakeholders in the growth and rise of Bharat which is home to one-sixth of humanity. NCC instils punctuality, resilience, loyalty, and hard work that shape you into active, productive citizens and the most valuable human resource of this great country," said the Vice President.

Dhankhar emphasized the importance of NCC's role in promoting "Unity in Diversity" and fostering integration across cultural, religious, and geographical lines.

"Dear cadets, your actions and conduct all exemplify "Unity in Diversity," you are role models for the nation's youth. You have exemplified your conduct by adhering to discipline which then can be emulated by youth of the nation. I urge you to continue to conduct yourself with the highest dignity and discipline. Even after NCC training, you must remember that the cadet spirit is eternal and lasting. You have to nurture it and it will blossom. The qualities of discipline and patriotism must remain alive in your hearts, this is the greatest tribute we can pay to our motherland," said Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

He commended the growing participation of female cadets, highlighting their upcoming march down Kartavya Path in two exclusive contingents with female bands during the Republic Day parade.

Recalling his own NCC days at Sainik School, Chittorgarh, Dhankhar encouraged cadets to exemplify conduct and discipline for the nation's youth.

"Seeing you all in this vibrant mood, I vividly recollect my own NCC days at Sainik School, Chittorgarh and the positive impact it has had on my life," said the Vice President.

He urged them to nurture the "eternal" cadet spirit even after formal training, stating that "the qualities of discipline and patriotism must remain alive in your hearts."

Highlighting the NCC's role in youth development and national progress, Dhankhar expressed confidence in their ability to make India "a truly developed nation and a world leader by 2047."

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar concluded by calling them "proud Indians" and emphasizing their role as stakeholders in the nation's growth, urging them to "outshine every other human resource on this planet to secure Bharat at the pinnacle of nations in the globe."

"Dear cadets, be proud Indians, take pride in our culture. Be proud of our phenomenal achievements. Take pride in the fact that you are the greatest stakeholder in the growth of this country. You have to outshine every other human resource on this planet to secure Bharat at the pinnacle of nations around the globe. Be ever blessed." Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar concluded. (ANI)

