New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday received a copy of a book written on the COVID-19 pandemic by a veteran journalist which highlights the biggest vaccination drive in the world and the help extended by New Delhi to various countries to deal with the health crisis.

Authored by T N Ashok, who was editor (economics) with PTI, the book is titled 'No Time to Hide'.

According to a statement issued by the author, the vice president appreciated the efforts in bringing out a comprehensive book on the disease highlighting India's steps in combating the pandemic.

The world's biggest inoculation drive is highlighted in the book. Also, highlighted is the yeoman service of the prime minister to make available vaccines and health support systems to over 150 countries, the statement said.

The book details the package announced by the government to aid industries and MSMEs affected by the pandemic.

