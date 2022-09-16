Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 16 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee has suffered a major setback as Vice President of the State Congress Committee, Ram Lal Thakur resigned from his post.

Ram Lal Thakur is a senior Congress leader in Bilaspur district and former Minister and MLA from Naina Devi Assembly and currently the Vice President of the State Congress Committee.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Birthday 2022: Tamil Nadu BJP Plans Slew of Events, To Gift Gold Rings to Newborns.

He announced his resignation at a press conference in Bilaspur on September 16. While announcing their resignation from the post of Vice President, he said that he will remain in the Congress party and be a part of all the work that is done by Congress.

Ram Lal Thakur is not in a race to become the Chief Minister.

Also Read | Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP, Says ‘Unemployment at All Time High, but Govt Only Interested in Protecting Rich Men'.

Ramlal Thakur has said, "every third person in the state Congress Committee is running for the post of Chief Minister but he is not in that race".

He has clearly declared that he is not in the race for CM at all, nor can he ever think so, he said "he has always been working according to the orders of the State Congress Committee".

"I am neither among those who will leave the party or join others, I will remain in the Congress itself. Everyone at the party is functioning in a different manner some are going in one direction others in another. I will remain as Chairman of the Election Management Committee but I don't want to work as Vice President of the HPCC", he added.

"I am not asking for any post or to become a member of the committee but the party tickets should be given to those who can win. Leaders are walking in different directions that will damage the party ahead of Assembly Elections," said Ram Lal Thakur.

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee says that matter will be resolved by the higher leadership. The Chief Spokesperson and Chairman of the Media wing of the state Congress Committee, Naresh Chauhan said "Thakur is yet to submit his resignation to the State party in charge State party Chief and high command". He said the party is trying to contact him and the matter would be resolved. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)