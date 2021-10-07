Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 7 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday called upon the people, particularly youngsters, to buy and promote Indian handicrafts, handlooms, Khadi and other products made by artisans instead of foreign items.

The Vice President, who is on a tour of the north-eastern states, inaugurated an exhibition of handloom and handicraft products, went around the stalls and interacted with artisans, weavers and others at Agartala, Tripura, stated a press statement from Vice President's Secretariat.

Also Read | Delhi University Receives Over 59,000 Applications on Final Day of Admissions Under First Cut-Off List.

Urging the people to be 'Vocal for Local', he said that he was hugely impressed by various products like Bamboo bottles, bamboo handbags, artificial flowers, Agarbati, Risha (traditional stole), mulberry silk products and agar tree perfume-oil that were on display.

Praising the talent and craftsmanship of the artisans, weavers and makers of other traditional products, he said they needed to be encouraged.

Also Read | AIAPGET 2021: Provisional Answer Key Released by NTA Online at aiapget.nta.ac.in; Know Details.

The Vice President said there was enormous talent and knowledge among Indians. India is uniquely blessed with a demographic dividend with about 65 per cent of the population below the age of 35 years and 50 per cent below 25 years. He said the need of the hour is to identify the talent and impart training to artisans and craftspersons to upgrade their skills.

He also urged the Centre and various state governments to accord more importance to providing timely and affordable credit and marketing avenues to artisans and weavers to enable them to generate income and stand on their own feet.

Naidu appreciated the organisers, the State government and the North Eastern Council for organising the exhibition.

Biplab Kumar Deb, Chief Minister of Tripura, Mevar Kumar Jamatia, Minister, Industry and Commerce (HHS) and other dignitaries were present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)