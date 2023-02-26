Puducherry, Feb 26 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's visit to address the 29th annual convocation in Pondicherry Central University on February 28 stands cancelled, a varsity source said on Sunday.

Also Read | The Jammu & Kashmir Government on Feb 26, 2023 Dismissed Three Employees Under Article … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The convocation, however, would be held as scheduled that day and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, in her capacity as chief rector of the varsity, will be the chief guest. She will address the outgoing graduates and distribute degree certificates at the convocation.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Man Abducted, Beaten to Death for Speaking Ill of Former Boss in Nolambur.

The source said the Vice President's secretariat has informed the university that the trip to the Union Territory for the annual convocation stands cancelled due to unavoidable reasons.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Home Minister A Namassivayam and Members of Parliament from Puducherry S Selvaganapathy (Rajya Sabha) and V Vaithilingam (Lok Sabha) would participate in the convocation, the source added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)