New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday expressed pain at the loss of lives in a building collapse in Maharashtra's Raigad and said authorities are extending all possible help.

A five-storeyed building in Raigad district collapsed on Monday. Police said 19 people are missing.

Also Read | Karnataka: Farmers Block Belagavi Airport Road to Protest Against CM BS Yediyurappa's Visit, Demand Compensation for Crop Damage Announced in 2019.

"Pained by the loss of lives in a building collapse in Raigad, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

Rescue efforts are underway and local authorities and National Disaster Response Force teams present there are providing all possible assistance, the vice president pointed out.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Autopsy Was 'Deliberately Forcibly Delayed so That the Poisons in His Stomach Dissolves', Claims Subramanian Swamy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)