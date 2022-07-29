Hyderabad, July 29 (PTI) Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday stressed on using mother tongue in foundational education and called upon State governments to implement the National Education Policy 2020 in letter and spirit.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 1245 Fresh #COVID19 Cases, 926 Recoveries and One Death in the Last 24 … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Addressing a gathering after presenting the Dr. C. Narayana Reddy National Literary Award to Odia writer Dr. Pratibha Ray here, Naidu recalled the “invaluable contribution” of Dr. C. Narayana Reddy to Telugu language and literature and said that his writings have mesmerised the Telugu people.

Referring to Dr Reddy's epic work 'Vishwambhara' which earned him the Jnanpith Award, Naidu said it describes beautifully the intricate relationship between man and nature.

Also Read | West Bengal SSC Scam: Three Companies With Partha Chatterjee's Son-in-Law Kalyanmoy Bhattacharya as Director Under ED Scanner.

Naidu further said that as a Parliamentarian, Dr Reddy gave many constructive suggestions in Rajya Sabha, and passionately strove for the use of mother tongue in education.

A prolific writer in Odia language, Dr. Ray's novels and short stories are widely acclaimed and touch upon important social issues. She was the recipient of the Jnanpith Award in 2011, Padma Shri in 2007 and the Padma Bhushan in 2022, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)