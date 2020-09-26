New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday paid tribute to social reformer and educationist Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar on his 200th birth anniversary and remembered his efforts in abolishing the practice of child marriage.

Vidyasagar was born on this day in 1820.

"My humble tributes to great social reformer and educationist Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar on his jayanti (birth anniversary) today.

"A multi-faceted genius, he is most widely admired for his crusade against child marriage and initiatives for widow remarriage," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

