Chennai, Mar 31 (PTI) Five victims of alleged custodial violence in Tamil Nadu's Ambasamudram appeared before the State Human Rights Commission here on Friday, and gave their testimony.

Former Ambasamudram Assistant Superintendent of Police Balveer Singh, who is accused of custodial torture, has also been summoned by the SHRC for an inquiry.

One of the alleged victims, Chellappa, who in a video on March 26 claimed that he was tortured and his teeth extracted by the ASP, was among the five, including Isaki Muthu, Subash and Veda Narayanan, who appeared before the SHRC chairman Justice S Baskaran and submitted their statement. They were accompanied by their advocate Maharajan.

The SHRC, which took up the case suo motu (of its own accord), has summoned the suspended IPS official to appear before the Commission on April 3 and give an explanation on the allegations that he had pulled out the teeth of the alleged victims in police custody.

The incidents of custodial violence surfaced after Chellappa and others put out a video alleging that Balveer Singh, who was ASP of Ambasamudram sub-division in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district, pulled out their teeth with stones and a cutting plier. Chellappa claimed that his brother was kicked in the chest by police and also sexually assaulted.

Singh was transferred and placed on compulsory wait list on the day the video came out on social media.

On March 29, when the issue echoed in the State Assembly, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin ordered his suspension.

Meanwhile, Cheranmahadevi Sub Collector Mohammed Shabir Alam said those affected by the alleged torture could appear before him at his office on all working days till April 10, to testify. Four people have deposed before him, so far.

