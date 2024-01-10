Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called the verdict of Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar on the 'real Shiv Sena', not any political party's victory but that of the Indian Constitution and democracy.

"Today's result is not the victory of any party but the victory of the Indian Constitution and democracy. This is a victory for the hardworking party workers," Shinde said.

The Chief Minister said that he wanted to save the Shiv Sena from "ideological compromise" and said that it is important to save democracy within the party.

"I struggled to save Shiv Sena from ideological compromise for power and disrespect of public opinion. If we want to save India's democracy, we will have to save democracy within the party," Shinde said.

Hitting out at the Congress and other parties in the opposition, Shine said that "dynasty" has destroyed merit in Indian politics.

"Nepotism and ideological compromise are a curse for Indian democracy. Dynasty destroyed the idea of merit in Indian politics. Congressisation of political parties had reached Shiv Sena and this was not acceptable to venerable Balasaheb ji as well as Shiv Sainiks and me," Shinde said.

Shinde said that the decision in favour of his faction by the Maharashtra Speaker will give strength to political leaders who are willing to save their parties and said that the verdict will prove a lesson for those who "disregard merit."

"Today's decision will give strength to those leaders across the country who are ideologically saving their parties and opposing the cancer of nepotism. This decision opens the door to democratization for political parties. This judgment serves as a lesson and warning to parties who disregard merit," he said.

Shinde added that the decision will give courage to leaders from across the political spectrum to fight against nepotism.

"Today an ordinary political worker can dream of becoming the leader of his party. I hope that this decision will give courage to many talented leaders from across the political spectrum to wage war against nepotism," the Chief Minister said adding that it will change the direction of political parties in India.

"Especially those political parties that are democratically suppressed," he emphasised.

Eknath Shinde said that now that they have been able to save the ideals of Balasaheb Thackeray, it is their responsibility to take those ideals forward.

"Respected Balasaheb ji created and expanded Shiv Sena. We have saved him. Now it is our responsibility to take his ideals forward," he said.

"With the blessings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the thoughts of respected Balasaheb Ji and your hard work, we have to create an ideologically honest party, one that gives strength to the workers, protects the interests of the Marathi people, keeps the honour of Maharashtra, does not bow before the Congress, respects the thoughts of venerable Balasaheb ji and dedicates her body, mind and wealth in the service of Mother India," the Chief Minister added. (ANI)

