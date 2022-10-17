New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Monday issued a notice to Delhi Police and Miranda House after a video went viral in which a few men are seen attempting to enter the all-women Miranda House in the national capital during a Diwali Mela event organised at the college.

"DCW Chief @SwatiJaiHind notice to Delhi Police and Miranda House over trespassing and sexual harassment of girls during recent Diwali fest," the Commission said in a tweet.

Also Read | Ahoi Ashtami – Celebrating the Bond of a Mother & Her Child

Read … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The Commission has demanded a copy of the FIR registered in the matter.

"Provide the details of the arrested persons in the matter. If no arrests have been made, please inform the steps being taken to make arrests," the Commission added in its notice to Delhi Police.

Also Read | Azam Khan Shaved His Head After Mulayam Singh Yadav's Death? Here's the Truth Behind Viral Photo.

Following the issue, the Delhi Police earlier took suo moto cognizance and registered an FIR against some unidentified persons who allegedly were seen in the video.

On Friday the DCP North Delhi said in a statement, "Due to a huge crowd gathering at a Diwali Mela organised in Miranda House College in North Campus on October 14, gates were closed by college admin. Some students tried scaling the walls but were prevented. The program went peacefully No formal complaint received so far."

A purported video of the event of the Delhi University all-women college in which some men can be seen scaling the wall to enter the college was shared widely on social media.Based on this, the Delhi Police on Monday said that it had taken suo moto cognizance of the matter and a case is being lodged."Investigation will follow," the DCP North Delhi said in a tweet.

A Twitter handle whose bio described the user as the college's student alleged in a post on the microblogging site posted a video that men are seen scaling the compound wall of the college."Men climbing over the walls to get into Miranda House during an open fest. What followed was horrible. Cat-calling, groping, sexist sloganeering and more. Men entering safe spaces to harass gender minorities is nothing new, but they out do themselves every time," the twitter user posted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)