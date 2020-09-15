Sheopur (MP), Sep 15 (PTI) A video of villagers in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh chasing away an ambulance with sticks and stones to stop it from ferrying a coronavirus positive resident to hospital went viral on social media on Tuesday after which the administration had to ask the local BJP MLA to intervene.

The incident happened in Kakardha village on Sunday where four people have been detected with COVID-19, and while three have been hospitalised, the ambulance had gone to get the fourth one, said Sheopur District Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BL Yadav on Tuesday.

"People there are having some apprehensions about hospitalisation during the outbreak. We spoke to local BJP MLA Sitaram Adivasi, who belongs to the same area, to speak to the villagers and make them see reason. We will get the woman patient admitted soon," Yadav added.

Meanwhile, an official said the health staff inside the ambulance are distressed and angry over the incident and have brought the matter to the notice of higher authorities.

