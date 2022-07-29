Lucknow, Jul 29 (PTI) After a video of an elephant walking on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway surfaced on the internet, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday sought to draw a parallel between the road works undertaken during his regime and the current dispensation.

Yadav's jibe comes days after a portion of the Bundelkhand Expressway developed deep potholes due to heavy rains within a week of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the 296-km-long road.

Also Read | Bihar | A Low-intensity Blast Reported Near the Main Gate of the Residential Campus of … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Sharing the 25-second-long video, Yadav tweeted in Hindi, "It is fortunate ('ganimat') that despite restrictions, an elephant was (seen) moving on the strong Agra-Lucknow Expressway made by the SP. If it had, by mistake, strayed on the Bundelkhand Expressway, the road would have collapsed unable to bear its weight and the elephant would have been injured."

"Where is the security for the expressway?" Akhilesh said.

Also Read | PTI Funding Case: How a Cricket Match in UK Was Used To Fund Imran Khan's Party.

CEO of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority Awanish Awasthi told PTI, "The incident took place near Agra. There was no damage (to anyone)."

He said the elephant strayed into the expressway as its mahout had stopped by to take shelter from the rain.

"The mahout then took away his elephant," the official said, adding no action was taken against him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)