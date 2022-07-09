Jammu, July 9 (PTI) A videographer was arrested in Rajouri district for using drone in violation of the ban on its flying by the administration, officials said.

The district magistrate has imposed ban on flying of the drones in Rajouri district as per order in June 2021, they said.

Also Read | Gurugram: Woman Booked For Kidnapping 10-Month-Old Baby After Offering Sedative Laced Chocolate to Mother.

Giving details, officials said that on Friday a information was received at police station Kalakote that a drone like object was flying at Potha near Kesar Gaala, Kalakote and it flew towards forest area.

Keeping present security scenario into consideration, police teams searched different locations and it was found that a videographer Rahul Sharma has used a drone to shoot marriage party, they said.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi.

A police team after hectic efforts arrested the erring videographer and seized the drone, they said, adding, a case has been registered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)