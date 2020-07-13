New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Vidhu P Nair, Foreign Service Officer of batch 2002, has been appointed as the next ambassador of India to Turkmenistan, as per the Ministry of External Affairs.

Nair is presently serving as the Director in the ministry, the MEA said in a statement.

Also Read | West Bengal Reports Spike of 1,435 New COVID-19 Cases, 24 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 13, 2020.

"Dr Vidhu P Nair (IFS:2002), presently Director in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Turkmenistan," the statement read.

Nair is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

Also Read | Coronavirus Recovery Rate in India Improves to 63.02% After 18,850 People Recover From COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)