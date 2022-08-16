Dispur (Assam) [India], August 16 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the "Vidya Rath- School on Wheels" project will be helpful in empowering economically challenged children academically.

Sarma along with Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Justice RM Chhaya launched Vidya Rath- School on Wheels, a project aimed at imparting elementary education to economically challenged children of the society, at a function held at the premises of Gauhati High Court here.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Grenade Attack: Cop Injured After Terrorists Hurl Grenade at Police Control Room Kashmir.

It may be noted that the project Vidya Rath- School on Wheels envisaged providing access of underprivileged children to elementary education for 10 months. After 10 months, the children will be integrated into the conventional system of education.

Under the project, students will be given free mid-day meals, uniforms and textbooks.

Also Read | Independence Day 2022: Artists Set World Record by Creating Map of India, Portrait of PM Narendra Modi Using Bottle Caps in Indore.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "There cannot have been a more auspicious occasion for launching this noble cause than the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav when we are celebrating 75 years of our independence. I sincerely hope that this project will be really helpful in bringing our children who are hitherto remain outside the ambit of formal education".

He on this occasion expressed his gratitude to the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court for playing a crucial role to implement the project in Assam.

He said that in 75 years since Independence, India has achieved several momentous feats. In science and technology, in medical science, in a space mission and others, the country achieved remarkable progress. The country is also one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

He, however, said, "India of our dreams cannot be achieved without the uplift of the socio-economically disadvantaged sections. Therefore, the project Vidya Rath: School on wheels launched, will go a long way in imparting education to the economically challenged children and help them to empower academically".

The Chief Minister also said, "Our children are the future of the nation. It is extremely painful to see many of our children, who should be in schools, framing the foundations for a bright future, are instead engaged in begging in the streets, bus stops, railway stations or picking up garbage, and bottles. It is equally disheartening to see many of our children drop out of schools owing to their families' financial condition and wandering around, getting used to substance abuse".

He said that in spite of best of the efforts of the Central and State governments for educating everybody, still a chunk of the children are outside the ambit of formal education.

He, therefore, thanked every stakeholder of Vidya Rath namely the Government of Assam, Assam State Legal Services Authority, Guwahati High Court Legal Services Committee, District Legal Services Authority Kamrup (Metro), Assam State Transport Corporation, Assam Sarba Siksha Mission, GMDA and the various NGOs for coming together for this noble cause.

He also assured the best possible support and cooperation for making this project a grand success. He also presented books and school uniforms to some students.

Chief Justice Gauhati High Court Justice RM Chhaya, Executive Chairman, Assam State Legal Services Authority Justice N Koteswar Singh also spoke on the occasion. Chairman, Gauhati High Court Legal Services Committee Justice Suman Shyam and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)