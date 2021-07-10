Agartala, Jul 9 (PTI) Two residences of former deputy speaker of Tripura, Pabitra Kar, were raided on Friday in connection with a vigilance case filed on July 2, police said.

Crime Branch sleuths raided the houses of the senior CPI(M) leader in connection with the case lodged against him at Bodhjungnagar police station regarding Rs 28-crore 'benami' property owned by him, an officer said.

"Around 30 documents including property-related papers and bank passbooks were seized. Many property documents were in the names of people other than his family members. After proper scrutiny of the documents, Kar would be questioned," he said.

The CPI(M) leader, however, alleged that the raid was "politically motivated".

"During the long search, police seized my property- related documents and my wife's jewellery. People are well- aware of the properties that I own. Let them continue their investigation and I would also consult advocates for legal defense," Kar said.

CPI(M) central committee member and Left Front convenor Bijan Dhar also claimed that the raids were a result of "political vendetta".

State BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya, on the other hand, said that the police raided Kar's house as prima facie evidence of his involvement with the crime was established.

"In the course of investigation, all facts would be cleared and if he is found to be clean, he would walk free," Bhattacharya added.

