New Delhi, January 29: The historic Vijay Chowk in the national capital came live to foot-tapping tunes and synchronised steps by members of armed forces during the 'Beating Retreat' ceremony on Monday to mark the end of Republic Day celebrations. The setting sun setting down provided a majestic background as soldiers marched to Indian tunes. Beating Retreat Ceremony Begins at Vijay Chowk in Delhi; PM Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Others Attend (Watch Video)

The music bands of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) played captivating tunes before a distinguished audience including President Droupadi Murmu, who is Supreme Commander of defence forces, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union ministers. The ceremony began with the massed band's 'Shankhnaad' tune which was followed by enthralling tunes such as 'Veer Bharat', 'Sangam Dur', 'Deshon ka Sartaj Bharat', 'Bhagirathi', and 'Arjuna' by Pipes and Drums band. Beating Retreat Ceremony 2024: Vijay Chowk To Resonate With All-Indian Tunes During Grand Ceremony Today

Lt Col Vimal Joshi is the principal conductor of the ceremony. 'Beating Retreat' traces its origins to the early 1950s when Major Roberts of the Indian Army indigenously developed the unique ceremony of display by the massed bands. It marks a centuries-old military tradition, when the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms, withdrew from the battlefield and returned to the camps at sunset at the sounding of the Retreat. Colours and Standards are cased and flags lowered. The ceremony creates nostalgia for the times gone by.

