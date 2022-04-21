New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): The outgoing Chief Secretary of Delhi and retired senior IAS officer Vijay Kumar Dev was sworn in as the new State Election Commissioner of the national capital on Thursday.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal administered the oath of office to Vijay Kumar Dev as the new Election Commissioner of the State Election Commission of the National Capital Territory of Delhi in a ceremony held at Raj Niwas today.

"Administered the oath of office to Vijay Kumar Dev, IAS (Retd.) as new Election Commissioner of the State Election Commission of the National Capital Territory of Delhi at a function held at Raj Niwas," Anil Baijal said in a tweet.

Vijay Kumar Dev will hold office for a term of six years from the date of assumption of charge or till he attains the age of 65 years, stated a release from the Lieutenant Governor's office.

Dev's appointment comes in the wake of SK Srivastava's retirement from the post of State Election Commissioner.

Meanwhile, senior IAS officer Naresh Kumar has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Delhi. (ANI)

