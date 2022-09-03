Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 3 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party spokesman Moka Ananda Sagar on Saturday accused YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy of having a close connection with the Delhi liquor scam.

Talking to media persons at the party headquarters, Ananda Sagar said that Vijayasai Reddy is involved in adulterated liquor sales in the name of his son-in-law.

Also Read | West Bengal: 12 Schoolkids Fall Sick After Eating Midday Meal in Dinajpur, Cook Accidentally Adds Detergent Instead of Salt.

"He said that not even a single distillery is in operation in the addresses mentioned in the name of Adaan Distilleries," he accused.

"Till now, the total transactions of Reddy' Adaan Distilleries is whopping Rs 5,000 cr and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in its investigation, has revealed that Rs 2,000 cr of the said amount have been paid as Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) to the Trident Life Sciences," TDP spokesperson claimed.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Rahul Gandhi To Take Part in Congress Booth Level Convention on September 5; Will Visit Sabarmati Ashram.

He further said that earlier, CBI found the involvement of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's wife Bharathi in the scam, mentioning that Trident Life Sciences is already facing charges in Jagan's illegal assets case.

Lashing out at Reddy's government, the spokesperson said, "In the three-year rule of Mr Jagan, the State has been witnessing lootings and atrocities. Whichever programme the Chief Minister takes up, there is some secret agenda behind it. At least 5,000 persons lost their valuable lives by consuming adulterated liquor and by banning the sale of foreign liquor brands."

Targeting the Andhra Government, the TDP leader asked why Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy is not responding to the allegations made by TDP in the Delhi scam.

"The YSRCP Government is misusing police forces and the law enforcement agencies too are acting like YSRCP agents. TDP will go to the people to expose the misdeeds of the ruling party and will defeat Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy in the coming elections, he stated. The State is completely in doldrums as the youth have no employment and women are subjected to various kinds of atrocities," he further said.

He called upon the TDP activists and said, "You will have to work hard to bring back the democratic rule of Mr Chandrababu Naidu and put an end to the dictatorship of Mr Jagan. The State will witness progress only if Mr Chandrababu Naidu comes back to power." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)