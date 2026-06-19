India News | Vijayawada Custodial Death Case: Police Registers FIR Against Former CI Nagaraju

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): In a major development in the alleged custodial death case linked to Krishna Lanka Police Station in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh police on Friday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against former Circle Inspector (CI) Nagaraju.

Nagaraju was a former Circle Inspector of the Krishnalanka Police Station in Vijayawada. Earlier, he was suspended from the police force after a massive public outrage and a high-level government order over the mysterious disappearance and alleged custodial death of Gade Sai Krishna, a local history-sheeter.

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According to the FIR copy, the case was registered at the Krishna Lanka Police Station under charges under Sections 127(2), 127(6), and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 238 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on June 19.

The complaint was filed by Gade Vijaya Lakshmi, mother of the victim Sai Krishna.

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As per the complaint, the alleged offence took place from May 9 till 2 am at Krishna Lanka Police Station in Vijayawada city of NTR district. The complainant alleged that her son was taken into police custody and later went missing, leading to allegations of custodial torture and death. CI Nagaraju has been named as the accused in the FIR.

The accused Nagaraju was transferred by Vijayawada police commissioner Rajasekhar Babu to the vacant reserve (VR) and appointed Muralikrishna as the new inspector.

Further investigation is still ongoing and more details are awaited. (ANI)

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