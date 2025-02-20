New Delhi [India],February 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijender Gupta is likely to be sworn in as Speaker of the Delhi Assembly, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi Chief Minister designate Rekha Gupta, party sources said on Thursday.

Mohan Singh Bisht is likely to be the deputy speaker, according to sources.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 20, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Vijender Gupta, who was the Leader of Opposition in the assembly, is MLA of Rohini. He won the assembly constituency with a margin of more than 37 thousand votes, beating Aam Aadmi Party's Pradeep Mittal. Gupta has been the president of Delhi BJP too, along with a Delhi Development Authority member, and a former chairman of MCD's standing committee.

Meanwhile, BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht won with a margin on more than 17 thousand votes, beating out AAP's Adeel Ahmad Khan. Bisht has been a five time MLA from Karawal Nagar assembly constituency. This is his sixth time, winning the Mustafabad constituency. He has consistently won the assembly elections since 1998 whenever he contested. He only lost once in 2015 to BJP's Kapil Mishra.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, February 20 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Meanwhile, BJP's Shalimar Bagh MLA Rekha Gupta will be taking oath asDelhi's Chief Minister today. Gupta has has served as general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of its national executive committee. In these roles, she initiated numerous campaigns for the welfare of marginalized communities and women.

Along with Rekha Gupta, six other ministers, including Parvesh Sahib Singh (Deputy CM), Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh, will take the oath.

She will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi, succeeding AAP's Atishi. The National Capital has had women Chief Ministers from the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party.

BJP is forming a government in the national capital after 27 years.

BJP won 48 seats out of 70 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party could win only 22 seats in the assembly polls held earlier this month. Congress could not open its account in the third successive election. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)