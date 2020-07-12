Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Government has constituted a one-member commission to investigate the Vikas Dubey encounter case, officials said on Sunday.

Retired Justice SK Aggarwal is part of this one-member commission with its headquarters in Kanpur. The commission will have to submit its report within 2 months.

Earlier in the day, a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is formed to investigate cases related to Dubey reached Bikru village in Kanpur.

The SIT headed by Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy will have to submit its report by July 31.

Dubey was arrested by the police in Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was on the run and had come to the city to offer prayers at a temple, where he was identified by a security guard.

He was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday after he "attempted to flee".

The gangster was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest him. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter. (ANI)

