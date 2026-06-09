India News | 'Viksit Bharat' is National Pledge in Which Everyone Must Cooperate: Lok Sabha Speaker

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stated on Monday that the resolve of 'Viksit Bharat' is a national pledge that requires the active cooperation of every citizen and institution in the country. He emphasized that to realize this vision, it is imperative that our policies, schemes, programs, and budgetary provisions bring transformative changes to the life of the last person in society.

He noted that we must accelerate social change, strengthen moral values, and guide society in a progressive direction. In this regard, he highlighted that legislators have a pivotal role to play, as they are the most effective drivers of grassroots change through localized policies and public welfare initiatives.

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Birla shared these remarks while inaugurating the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone-II (North Zone) Conference at the Haryana Legislative Assembly Chamber in Chandigarh.

The event was attended by Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Chief Minister of Haryana Nayab Singh, Speaker of Haryana Legislative Assembly Harvinder Kalyan, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of Haryana Mahipal Dhanda, along with other ministers of Haryana Government and Members of the Legislative Assembly.

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Describing the 21st century as highly crucial, Birla observed that the global landscape is undergoing major shifts and the world is navigating various geopolitical tensions. Even during such challenging times, India is consistently moving forward on the strength of its long-term policies and plans, backed by good governance and a stable, strong, and robust legal framework, he said, according to a release.

He added that while closely studying global trends in developed nations, India has introduced necessary and pragmatic changes from time to time, tailored to its own social and economic conditions. Today, the entire world looks toward India with renewed hope and immense possibilities; therefore, this is the time for collective efforts and comprehensive participation, the release stated.

Lok Sabha Speaker called for a massive mass movement (Janandolan) across the country, so that every citizen feels a sense of personal contribution toward building a developed India. Expressing confidence, he said that when the participation of every individual is ensured, India's collective strength--especially its youth power--will become so formidable that we will accomplish the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' well before the target year of 2047.

In this context, he mentioned that while India's growing population was once viewed as a challenge, today that very youth demographic has become its greatest strength. To leverage this, the youth must be equipped with skill development, quality education, and a mindset for innovation. He also proposed that the policies and laws formulated in our legislatures must resonate with the aspirations and requirements of the new generation.

Underlining the importance of public participation in a parliamentary democracy, Birla remarked that regular public discourse and meaningful debates should instill confidence among citizens that the House belongs to them and that their elected representatives are their true voice. Consequently, the discussions, policies, and laws framed within the Houses must always be driven by national interest and accompanied by enhanced public engagement.

He asserted that greater public participation leads to deeper and more widespread social transformation. The more citizens connect with democratic institutions, the faster the dream of a developed India will be realized. He emphasized that whether it is a Gram Panchayat, Panchayat Samiti, Zila Parishad, Municipality, State Legislative Assembly, or the Lok Sabha--increased public participation brings forth new ideas, diverse perspectives, and constructive suggestions, giving fresh momentum to the pace of development.

According to the release, Birla further noted that the more transparent and robust a state's legal framework is, the faster that state progresses. Regions with clear policies, just laws, and stable, strong governance naturally attract higher investments. Investors consistently choose destinations where they have complete confidence in the continuity of policy and law; hence, maintaining this stability is a profound responsibility.

He expressed hope that during the proceedings of this two-day conference, there would be substantive and result-oriented discussions on vital topics such as the 'Resolve of Viksit Bharat', 'Public Participation', 'Mass Movements', and 'Collective Responsibility'.

The inaugural session of this two-day CPA India Region Zone-II (North Zone) Conference saw the participation of Presiding Officers from the legislatures of 12 states. Apart from the Presiding Officers of the CPA Zone-II member states--Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Delhi--the conference also witnessed active participation from the Presiding Officers of other states, including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim, and West Bengal. Detailed deliberations are being held across various plenary sessions on the theme, 'Role of an Aware Society and Representatives of the People in Facing Future Challenges and Realizing the Goal of Viksit Bharat-2047'.

Prior to the formal inauguration of the conference, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla also inaugurated the newly established Parliamentary Research and Information Center (PRIC) at the Haryana Legislative Assembly building, which is set to significantly enhance the quality of legislative work, the release stated.

On the first day of the conference, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid a courtesy call on the Governor of Haryana, Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh, at the Raj Bhavan, where they discussed various contemporary issues.

The transportation for all delegates at this conference has been arranged via e-buses. Following the conclusion of the inaugural session, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla departed with the delegates in an e-bus. (ANI)

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