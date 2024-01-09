Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 9 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' shows that the Prime Minister does what he says.

Bhajan Lal Sharma praised the Sankalp Yatra during a public rally at Nai village in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Tuesday.

"I want to say that you must have understood from this Yatra that PM Modi created such a revolution in the country after 2014 that the people who used to give the slogan of eradicating poverty, were left just with slogans while PM Modi's guarantee stands," said Bhajan Lal Sharma.

"Whatever work PM Modi has done, it has been completed on time. He does whatever he says," said Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Further highlighting the motive of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, the Rajasthan Chief Minister said that the benefits of the Prime Minister's schemes should reach the general public and the special feature of the campaign is that the schemes are being monitored continuously.

"PM Modi's dream is that no person sitting in a village or rural area should be deprived of any scheme. This is the objective of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra," he said.

Speaking about the effect of the Sankalp Yatra in the state of Rajasthan, Bhajan Lal Shama Sair, "The progress of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Udaipur area till January 6 is clear that it has taken place with great enthusiasm and the public has participated in it with great enthusiasm. Till now, about 3.73 lakh people have taken part in 289 camps in Udaipur, around 1.5 lakh people have got the benefit of check-up at the health center, around 1.10 lakh people have been tested for TB and around 7000 Ayushmaan cards have been made through this camp."

"More than 6000 people were added to PM Suraksha Bima Yojana. More than 5000 beneficiaries have been added to the Ujjwala Yojana and around 18000 farmers have been given Kisan Credit Cards," he added.

He further mentioned in his speech that till now 7402 places in the state have been covered under the Yatra and more than 3.51 lakh Kisan Credit Cards have been given in our camps so far making Rajasthan at the top position in Kisan Credit Cards.

"We are also at the top in the country in PM Mudra Yojana. Nearly 28 lakh have been tested for TB in the health camp, which makes us the first in the country," Bhajan Lal Sharma said.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister further said that it has not even been one month since BJP formed government in Rajasthan but still PM Modi's guarantee of providing a gas cylinder for Rs 450 has already been implemented since January 1, 2024, and about 73 lakh families will be benefitted from it.

Bhajan Lal Sharma also took a dig at the previous Ashok Gehlot government in the state saying that how the students who used to study hard were often left disappointed due to frequent paper leaks in the state. The CM assured that action will be taken against all those who were involved and action will be taken as the party will be forming an SIT to look into the matter. (ANI)

