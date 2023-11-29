Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 29 (ANI): "Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra," a nationwide campaign to raise awareness about the Centre's flagship schemes, started in Gujarat's Vadodara and Jamnagar on Wednesday.

The Yatra, which is being organised by Vadodara Municipal Corporation, was taken out in the Kamatipura slum extension in the Fatehganj area of Vadodara.

"This yatra will be taken out at 37 places in 19 wards of the city. The purpose of this yatra is that whatever schemes have been implemented by the government for the progress of the common people should reach every deserving member of society. The administration is working to fulfil this objective," said Dilip kumar Rana, Municipal Commissioner, Vadodara.

"Efforts are being made to make people aware of the Central government schemes so that no deserving person should miss out on getting the benefit of the schemes," the official added.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Jamnagar will tour the city for eight days, said officials. The Yatra will reach two wards every day in which people will be informed about various schemes of the Central Government as well as the State Government.

The main intent of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is the saturation of the Union government's flagship schemes for providing basic amenities like sanitation facilities, essential financial services, access to LPG connections, housing for the poor etc.

Ensuring awareness of benefits and various facilities available to citizens so as to facilitate last-mile delivery is also the mission of this campaign. (ANI)

