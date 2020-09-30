Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 30 (ANI): On the occasion of World Health Day, village games were organized by the Indian Army at Hardupanju in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam area.

According to the Army, the event was organised to promote harmony, peace and a healthy lifestyle among the youths of Khansahib, Beerwah and Khag tehsils of Budgam.

Created by the World Heart Federation, World Heart Day is celebrated every year on September 29 to inform people around the globe about Cardiovascular Diseases, including heart disease and stroke, which is the world's leading cause of death, claiming 17.9 million lives each year. (ANI)

