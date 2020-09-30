Gaya (Bihar) [India], September 30 (ANI): Residents of Parsawan village in Wazirganj assembly constituency of Gaya district are enthusiastic about voting in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections as the administration is making necessary arrangements for polling in the Naxal affected areas of the district.

The locals said they face problems related to roads, health, and education and a few politicians had visited the place earlier.

Also Read | Crimes Against Women in 2019 Up by 7%, Average 87 Rape Cases Recorded Daily in India: NCRB Data.

"No politicians used to come here earlier. Even officials feared coming here due to threat from Naxals. Politicians later started visiting the place under heavy security. They used to fear as they were no roads. We have problems of roads, health, and education facilities," Rajesh Kumar, a villager told ANI.

Shankar Das, another villager, said they did not vote in last elections as they were receiving threats from Naxals.

Also Read | Lufthansa Flights Between Germany and India Cancelled From September 30 to October 20.

He said their confidence has been boosted by visits of officials and politicians and they will vote now.

Chitranjan Kumar, a prospective candidate from Wazirganj Vidhan Sabha, said he will work to improve facilities here.

"People are living here in extreme poverty. There is no facility of transport, health and education. I will win and work for people," he said.

SSP Gaya Rajeev Mishra told the media that there are 980 booths across 13 blocks in Naxal affected areas in the district.

"A total of 735 voting centres fall under 980 booths. We have formulated a strategy for smooth conduct of polls in Naxal affected areas. We will motivate people to vote," Mishra said.

Assembly polls in Bihar will be held on October 28, and November 3 and November 7 and counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)