By Aiman Khan

Alappuzha (Kerala) [India], March 24 (ANI): Locals in Kanjipadam, a village in Ambalapuzha town located 13 km from the city of Alleppey district say they are unhappy with the condition of physical infrastructure as there is no proper road and supply of drinking water is very irregular.

A resident of the western part of Knjippadam village, in Ambalappuzha (North) Gram Panchayat in the Alleppey district told ANI: "We do not have a road here. If anyone gets sick, we find it difficult to go to the hospital. We are also facing drinking water issues."

He said that they had to make their way through kuccha stretches. A woman living in the village said that not to talk of the main road in the village, she does not have even a proper approach to her house and has fashioned a makeshift platform to cross over to the path connecting her house to the village mud road.

Another villager said that "Politicians during election time always make promises about providing us roads and other basic facilities but after the elections, no one turns up."

G Sudhakaran of the CPI(M) has been the sitting MLA from Ambalapuzha for three consecutive times, since the year 2006.

For the 2021 Kerala Assembly election, the CPI(M) has roped in PP Chitharanjan, the chairman of Kerala State Matsyafed, to contest from the Alappuzha constituency.

H Salam, a long-time CPI(M) worker and Ambalapuzha Committee Secretary, will contest from the Ambalapuzha constituency. He is pitted against UDF's M Liju.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

A total of 2,67,88,268 electors will elect the candidates in Kerala for the 15th legislative assembly. For Assembly poll 2021, the number of polling booths in Kerala has been extended from 21,498 to 40,771. (ANI)

