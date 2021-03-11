Kolkata, Mar 11 (PTI) The brother of a Trinamool Youth Congress leader who was asked to depose before CBI for questioning in the cross-border cattle smuggling case for the second time is avoiding the probe agency's notices, sources in it said on Thursday.

Vinay Mishra's brother Vikash was summoned to appear before CBI officials at Nizam Palace on Tuesday, the sources said.

"He is avoiding CBI's notices", they said.

CBI has already issued an arrest warrant against Mishra. Earlier, it had issued a look out notice against him for escaping the investigation.

The sources said the warrant was issued against Mishra as he has been absconding and evading the CBI officials.

CBI had raided the premises of the Trinamool Youth Congress leader in the city on December 31, 2020 and his brother had been already interrogated by the agency.

In the course of the investigation, CBI had booked a BSF commandant along with a cattle trader Enamul Haq on September 23, 2020 for alleged cattle smuggling along the Indo-Bangladesh boder. The commandant of BSF's south Bengal frontier was arrested on November 17, 2020 and is now in judicial custody.

The central probe agency has filed its charge sheet in the cattle smuggling probe at the designated court in Asansol in West Bengal on February 8.

It was the first charge sheet filed in the cattle smuggling probe, which started in September 2020.

The names of the BSF commandant Satish Kumar and Haq have been shown as accused persons in the charge sheet.

The Enforcement Directorate too had conducted searches at Mishra's south Kolkata residence in connection with the cattle smuggling and coal pilferage case on February 13, 2021. The ED is investigating the money-laundering aspect of the case. PTI dc

