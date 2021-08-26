New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): Congress on Wednesday changed the guards in the Meghalaya and Jharkhand units of the party. While party MP Vincent Pala was appointed as chief of the Meghalaya unit of the party, MLA Rajesh Thakur was appointed Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) chief.

Pala is replacing Celestine Lyngdoh while Thakur is replacing Rameshwar Oraon for the state presidential post in Meghalaya and Jharkhand units of the party respectively.

The party has also appointed four working presidents of JPCC - Geeta Kora, Bandhu Tirkey, Jaleshwar Mahato and Shahzada Anwar.

Congress party, in its official order, said: "Congress President has appointed Shri Rajesh Thakur as the President of Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect."

In the order, the party also thanked the outgoing JPCC President Oraon and four other working presidents for their valuable contribution in strengthening the party.

In another official order, the Congress party also informed that it has also appointed three working presidents of the Meghalaya unit of Congress.

"Congress President has also appointed the following persons as Working Presidents with immediate effect -- Ampareen Lyngdoh, Marthon Sangma and James Lyngdoh," the order undersigned by Congress leader KC Venugopal read. (ANI)

