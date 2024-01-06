Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 5 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the Vindhya region will witness its overall development under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it is poised to reach unprecedented heights of development.

CM Yadav made the remark while addressing a public meeting at NCC ground in Madhya Pradesh Rewa district on Friday.

CM Yadav highlighted the government's effort to implement a decentralised system for development works. The government aims to bring development to every household ensuring that the benefits of beneficiary oriented schemes reach every eligible person.

"The government's focused effort to provide employment to every unemployed individual. In future, industries relying more on human resources will be established with focus on developing industries in districts having mineral resources through special subsidies," the CM said.

He added that Lord Shri Ram dedicated his entire life to human welfare. Even today the dream of Ram Rajya resides in the hearts of every person. Therefore, the need for food, clothing and shelter shall be fulfilled while promoting and preserving Sanatan culture.

The CM assured special consideration for the dignity of the public saying, "This government elected from the people is dedicated to serve the interest of the poor embodying the ideology of people's government. Therefore, it is the government and administrative official's responsibility to respect the public. It will be ensured that the government's decisions are being followed through in divisional meetings as well."

Yadav further said that being overwhelmed by the welcome received through the Jan Abhaar Yatra, he has resolved to ensure development of the entire Vindhya region.

"Development and public welfare works will be completed in Rewa on January 16. A centre of Panini Sanskrit University is going to be established in Rewa. There will be no shortage of funds in this," CM said.

CM Yadav further announced to develop the farmers produce market of Rewa as an ideal market for the convenience of the farmers. Under the leadership of PM Modi, everyone has resolved to transform India and put efforts in making India the greatest country in the world.

CM Yadav also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of construction works worth Rs 337.90 crore on the occasion which includes construction work of 40 roads. Besides, the Chief Minister dedicated works worth Rs 11.36 crore 36 lakh which include two school buildings, eight barracks of Central Jail Rewa, six works of re-development of roads and construction of drains in Municipal Corporation Rewa. (ANI)

