New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Senior BJP leader Anirban Ganguly on Tuesday slammed the recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh and said that the country is celebrating its 50th independence year. Even after 50 years, Hindus in Bangladesh are not feeling safe, he alleged.

"Bangladesh is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its formation, even in these 50 years, the Hindu community is not feeling safe. This cycle of violence is happening continuously," said the BJP's National Executive Committee member.

On being asked about Trinamool Congress not protesting against the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, Ganguly said, "TMC has nothing to do with where Bengali Hindus died or where they were alive, they only have to gain 30 to 33 per cent votes in West Bengal. That is their interest and they will keep doing the same," he said.

"There is a conspiracy behind the attacks and demolition of the mandaps organised on the occasion of Durga Puja in Bangladesh," he alleged.

"There was a Holy Quran kept in the mandap. The authorities must conduct an investigation into the matter about who kept it in mandap. A wrong message was made viral in the entire area that led to the violence. It is clear that it was well planned," he alleged.

"The administration was supposed to be extremely careful and alert while the Pooja was being performed. However, this was not the case. It is sad, that the Awami League after being so many years in power cannot control such elements of the 'jamaat'," he further alleged.

"Awami League should understand that India is standing with them, they should take more action against the perpetrators of such incidents, it has been 10 days, but till now no action has been taken," he further stated.

Earlier on Tuesday, at least 71 cases have been filed in different parts of the country in connection with the attacks on Hindus and around 450 were arrested for spreading rumours on social media.

450 people have been arrested in the past five days over the attacks on puja venues, temples, Hindu homes and businesses, and for spreading rumours on social media amid the Durga Puja, reported Dhaka Tribune.

At least 71 cases have been started in different parts of the country, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Md Kamruzzaman of the police headquarters said in a statement on Monday.

Communal tensions have gripped Bangladesh over the past few days following allegations of the Quran being dishonoured at a puja pavilion in Cumilla on October 13, triggering violence in several districts across the country.

At least four people were killed in police shootings during the attack on Puja locations in Chandpur's Hajiganj on October 13 and in Noakhali's Choumuhani, attacks on Hindu temples left two people dead on October 15, reported Dhaka Tribune. (ANI)

