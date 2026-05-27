India News | Violent Clashes Erupt in Thiruvananthapuram as ED Raids Former CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Residence, ED Officials Reach Thampanoor Police Station

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], May 27 (ANI): Tensions boiled over in the Kerala capital on Wednesday as Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials faced a hostile reception during a high-profile search of former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's residence.

Following the conclusion of a seven-hour-long raid at his rented home near Bakery Junction, the situation escalated into violence. As the ED convoy attempted to depart the premises, CPI(M) workers, who had gathered in large numbers to protest the central agency's actions, blocked their path. Protesters hurled stones, bricks, and eggs at the vehicles, resulting in shattered windows and significant damage to the convoy.

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The ED's operation today targeted 10 locations across Kerala, including Vijayan's Thiruvananthapuram residence and the home of his son-in-law, PA Mohammed Riyas, in Kozhikode. The searches are part of an alleged ongoing money-laundering investigation into the "monthly payment" case involving Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and Exalogic Solutions, a firm owned by Vijayan's daughter, Veena T.

The agency alleged that Exalogic received approximately ₹1.72 crore from CMRL for services that were never delivered, claiming the funds were a cover for illicit financial transactions.

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The CPI(M) has vehemently condemned the raids, labelling them a "targeted attack" and a politically motivated move orchestrated by the central government.

Senior CPI(M) leaders, including state secretary MV Govindan, were present during the protests. CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby was detained in Delhi while leading a protest march to the ED headquarters.

Addressing the media, the former CM stated that the raids were an expected move by the central agency. He dismissed the pressure, declaring, "Do not think that we can be destroyed through such actions. This is only the beginning."

CPI(M) leaders have also alleged a "grand design" between the Congress-led state government and the BJP-led centre, suggesting the raids were coordinated following recent high-level political meetings.

Meanwhile, following the attack on the convoy, ED officials have reached the Thampanoor Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram to file a formal complaint regarding the incident. Security remains tight across the city as the political standoff continues to intensify. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)